**The “75th Golden Globes” went down last night . . . and as expected, women were at the forefront wearing all black to support women’s equality.

Here are some highlights from the show:

1. The biggest winners were “Big Little Lies” and the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri“, which both scored four awards.

“Three Billboards” won Best Movie Drama . . . Frances McDormand won Best Dramatic Actress . . . Sam Rockwell won Best Supporting Actor . . . and it also won Best Screenplay.

“Big Little Lies” scored Best Miniseries or as they say Best ‘Limited Series’ . . . Nicole Kidman won Best Actress in a Miniseries . . . and Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard got Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Miniseries.

2. The movies “Lady Bird” and “The Shape of Water“, and the TV shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“, came in next at two awards apiece.

3. Oprah delivered a very powerful acceptance speech when she became the first African American woman to ever receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. It was about nine minutes long, and it touched on everything from race to gender inequality to justice. Of course she some standing ovations.

A full list of winners is HERE

**Brad Pitt is a die-hard Game of Thrones fan, and at the Sean Penn J/P HRO Gala: A Gala Dinner to Benefit J/P Haitian Relief Organization in Los Angeles on Saturday he bid $120,000 to watch an episode with the mother of dragons herself, Emilia Clarke.

An onlooker told Us Weekly, “He offered $80,000 in the auction to watch Game of Thrones with Emilia. Emilia was covering her mouth and giggling. Leo [DiCaprio] enthusiastically watched the whole auction, turning his head back and forth between Brad and Emilia. [Pitt] later offered $120,000 and raised his arms in excitement but was out at 150,000. He laughed hysterically when he gave up and they called him out for it.”

Despite losing, Pitt was a good sport: “He clapped and cheered when someone else took it for $160,000,” said the onlooker. He later offered $40,000 for a Hoop Dreams experience and won.

Speaking of GoT…

**Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) was reportedly kicked out of a bar in New York City on Friday, January 5, after he got a little too rowdy.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Kit is seen arguing with bystanders while attempting to play a game of pool. In the video, he to be disruptive while pushing people away from him and leaning against a pool table. According to TMZ, he was drunk as he banged on the table and got in people’s faces. Harington was asked to leave the bar and had to be physically removed after he came back in.

Watch the clip HERE.

**As six-time Emmy award-winner Betty White prepares to celebrate her 96th birthday on January 17, she is offering her tips to a long and happy life.

White’s biggest piece of advice? Stay positive.

“Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative.”

White also told Parade Magazine that she loves vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

**The winning ticket for Saturday’s $560 million Powerball jackpot drawing was sold in New Hampshire, lottery officials said.

“We are excited to announce that a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won the estimated $559.7 million jackpot! Whether the winner(s) choose to take the annuity or lump sum, which is estimated at $352 million, we offer our congratulations and encouragement to take some time to process this life-changing prize.”

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61. The Powerball was 26.

It is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball game history; the first being last year’s $758.7 million claimed by a 53-year-old Massachusetts mother last summer.

The lump sum cash option for Saturday’s drawing is $358.5 million.

**NASA astronaut John Young, who flew the agency’s first Space Shuttle mission and walked on the surface of the Moon, has died. He was 87.

NASA shared photos on its Twitter account confirming the sad news saying, “We’re saddened by the loss of astronaut John Young, who was 87. Young flew twice to the Moon, walked on its surface & flew the first Space Shuttle mission. He went to space six times in the Gemini, Apollo & Space Shuttle programs.”

Young was an astronaut’s astronaut. The first person to go to space six times, seven if you count his lunar liftoff.

Young, a Navy Test Pilot, was selected as an astronaut in 1962. He walked on the Moon in 1972, and piloted the first space shuttle flight, STS 1, Columbia, in 1981.

**”Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was #1 at the box office for three weeks, but “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” took over this weekend with some help from the fourth and final installment of the “Insidious” horror franchise.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”, $36 million. Up to $244.4 million in its 3rd week.

2. NEW: “Insidious: The Last Key”, $29.3 million in its opening weekend.

3. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, $23.6 million. Up to $572.5 million in its 4th week.

4. “The Greatest Showman”, $13.8 million. Up to $75.9 million in its 3rd week.

5. “Pitch Perfect 3”, $10.2 million. Up to $86 million in its 3rd week.

**Here’s some good news for you if you like to drink Diet Coke: It might make you LIVE LONGER.

There’s a woman in Grand Rapids, Michigan named Theresa Rowley who turned 104 years old on January 1st, and she says the secret to her long life is Diet Coke.

She drinks at least one can a day, quote, “Because I like it. I have a bag full of empty Diet Coke cans that I need to return [to get money] to buy more Diet Coke.”

“I’m surprised that I’m 104. It just doesn’t seem like I should be that old.”

Full cute story: HERE.

**Jerry Van Dyke passed away on Friday at the age of 86. He was Dick Van Dyke’s younger brother, and was probably most famous for playing defensive coordinator Luther Van Dam on the show “Coach”.

Jerry died of heart failure. His wife Shirley says they were in a “horrible car accident” over two years ago, and he was injured very badly. His health had deteriorated ever since.

He started out as a stand-up comic, and performed at military bases around the world. He made his acting debut as Dick’s brother on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and made some appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” before becoming a regular on “The Judy Garland Show”.