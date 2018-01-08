Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain at the 75th Golden Globe Awards Press Room held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on January 7, 2018. (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

Kids are resourceful. I tend to believe that in the event of a zombie apocalypse kids are going to have a better shot at survival than many of us adults. Thor’s kid might have the best chance of all.

Watch as Chris Hemsworth’s 3-year-old discovered where the hidden chocolate in the house is. A very typical parental hiding spot above the fridge. What’s even more impressive is he doesn’t even try and use a chair to aid him. He knows it will make too much noise and draw the attention of the parents. He just scurry’s right up the fridge doors, keeping enough pressure on them to keep them shut while he climbs.

If worse comes to worse and the do a “Baby Avengers” movie, he could be Spider-Man