Houston is searching desperately for Courtney Roland.

According to KHOU She was, quote, “last heard from Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. near the Heights area where she lives. She texted a roommate, telling her a suspicious man at a Walgreens was following her. The man followed her in a blue truck all the way home, but then he allegedly drove off when she got out.”

Her car was found in the Galleria area and her phone was found inside.

HOUSTON AREA RT HELP: @CourtneyRivals has been missing since 4pm after leaving a football tryout in an Uber. If you know anything, see her, etc. Please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4O5auYYAY — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018

BREAKING: We spoke with #CourtneyRoland parents and friends who are pleading for info on her whereabouts. She was last heard from Saturday evening near the heights, her car located this morning near Galleria/Post Oak. Info call @houstonpolice. Details #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LuC4aIjeTl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 8, 2018

If you have any info Please Call Houston Police Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.