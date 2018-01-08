Houston is searching desperately for Courtney Roland.
According to KHOU She was, quote, “last heard from Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. near the Heights area where she lives. She texted a roommate, telling her a suspicious man at a Walgreens was following her. The man followed her in a blue truck all the way home, but then he allegedly drove off when she got out.”
Her car was found in the Galleria area and her phone was found inside.
If you have any info Please Call Houston Police Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.