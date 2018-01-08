Filed Under:keeping your kids from repeating swears, The Morning MIX

As both Lauren and Sarah were surprised to hear, I tend to swear too much. To quote A Christmas Story, “my father worked in profanity the way other artists might work in oils or clay. It was his true medium; a master.”

Recently, my four year old son Charlie and my two year old daughter Gladys (totally their names) repeat some of my choice words even though they have no idea what they mean. For example: I got mad when we were in the car because we got cut off. Gladys response: “are they a blankity blank??” She just wanted to confirm since I’ve called so many other cars that.

It confuses my kids when my wife tells them “we don’t say those words!” Because they are like “what do you mean WE don’t use those words? Daddy uses them all the time.”

I can’t go back in time, so I need to find a way to stop them from being as profane as I am…

How do you get your kids from repeating your naughty words?

