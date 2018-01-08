Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today
This morning we announced that Justin Timberlake is bringing his brand new tour, ‘The Man of The Woods‘ tour to Houston!
The show makes a stop at the Toyota Center on May 23rd, 2018.
.@mrgeoffsheen with the JT joke this morning…
“So Geoff, when’s @jtimberlake coming to Houston?” pic.twitter.com/zt8aXCr3mH
— Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) January 8, 2018
Tickets go on-sale January 16th.
Who’s excited for this one?!!
Comments
