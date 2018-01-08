Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Filed Under:Concert, Justin Timberlake, Man Of The Woods, On Sale, tickets, tour, Toyota Center
Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today

This morning we announced that Justin Timberlake is bringing his brand new tour, ‘The Man of The Woods‘ tour to Houston!

The show makes a stop at the Toyota Center on May 23rd, 2018.

Tickets go on-sale January 16th.

Who’s excited for this one?!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live