Filed Under:Katy Perry, sarah pepper

Friday night my best friend Elizabeth and I wanted to try out a new restaurant. I feel like i eat at the same place every single weekend. So I opened it up to Facebook and asked for suggestions, inside the loop. Sorry, I had to be up early on Saturday so I couldn’t venture very far.  Gloria said to try Union Kitchen and it was AMAZING!

These are their scallops. AMAZING!

unamed 5 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

It was the final weekend for LONG runs for those of running the Half-marathon and Full Marathon this coming weekend and I got mine in on Saturday.

Congrats to all of those who have trained and are running this weekend.

unnamed2 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday night it was time to celebrate! It’s my birthday month so I celebrate all MONTH long! We went to eat at El Tiempo with Lauren, her boyfriend Gabe, my friend Hunter and his wife, Alicia and of course, my best friend Elizabeth. Salt and lime on that beer please.

 

unnamed Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

I don’t have any pictures from Sunday during the day because I binged watched “Stranger Things”.

 

Then on Sunday night it was time for Katy Perry!

26196479 1271874119579545 8203971867684317981 n Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live