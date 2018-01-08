If you’re finding your willpower is already fading just 8 days into 2018, there are some magic words to keep you at it!

A new study at the Daily Mail found that the key to staying motivated to keep a New Year’s resolution to lose weight or get in shape is to hear people say you look “super hot.”

Yes, specifically “super hot.” No other phrase will work. Dr. Becky Spelman is a cognitive behavioral psychiatrist, and she ran the study. Here’s her explanation for why “super hot” works. “Hearing, ‘You’re looking super hot today!’ resonates more than a straightforward, ‘You’re looking good.’ The words suggest that our friend is having a visceral, emotional response to our appearance.”

Be careful who you say it to in the office, but at least the thought is a nice one!