Lauren eliminated herself on:

What does Bruce Lee have for lunch? WHOOOOPPPPP-AHHHHSSSSS!

Sarah was eliminated:

What do you call a happy rabbit? A hop-timist!

And for your enjoyment:

What do you call that great feeling after you finish your homework? The aftermath.

Where do sheep get their hair cut? The Baa baa shop.

What do you get when you cross a rabbit and a spider? A Hairnet.

Why was the cat disqualified from the race? Be he was a Chee-tah!

Why was the computer tired when it got home? It had a hard drive!

What did the lunch lady say to Luke Skywalker? Use the forks Luke. Use the forks!

How does a dog stop a video? He pushed the paws button!

Why couldn’t the elephant use the computer? He was afraid of the mouse.

What happens when a kangaroo gets angry? He gets hopping mad.

What is a rabbit’s favorite type of music? Hip hop!

What do the cows do when they are first introduced? The give each other a milkshake.

Why did Whiskers lie down? To take a catnap.

What do you get when you cross a centipede and a parrot? A walkie-talkie.

Why shouldn’t you play hid and seek with a leopard? You’ll always be spotted.

What is a snakes’s favorite subject? Hissssssss-tory.

What kind of bird never needs a haircut? A bald eagle.