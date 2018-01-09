**As we get ready for the Winter Olympics, The Bachelor is preparing for international competition as well.

“The Bachelor Winter Games” will feature 14 bachelors and bachelorettes from a bunch of countries across the world seeking to hurdle language barriers and cultural differences to romantically connect with a dozen fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

In the four-episode series, Chris Harrison will host over 25 singles gathered at a Vermont resort, where former Bachelorette contestants and current spouses Trista and Ryan Sutter will act as grand marshals and kick off the love Olympics. SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and KABC sports anchor Ashley Brewer will help Chris Harrison on the commentary front, while country singer Ruthie Collins will perform.

The singles will compete in such events as winter biathlon and ice dancing, with the winners of the challenges earning date cards. Guest appearances will include current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher, champion figure skaters Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner, and Olympic skating silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan.

The show will debut Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. on ABC.

**Once missing Rivals.com sports reporter Courtney Roland was found safe at a Chick-fil-A on Richmond in the Galleria area yesterday after going missing on Saturday night.

“We believe she was confused because of reactions to medication she’d been taking,” said Houston Police Capt. Mark Lentini.

Concern for Roland’s safety began when she texted her mother and others on Saturday night. But then her phone went dead, and officers said her roommate reported her missing Sunday afternoon. Concern was raised even more once she texted she thought a blue truck was following her.

Police units went out looking for her after she was seen in the Galleria area and the Heights, and was finally discovered by a citizen that was passing underneath the overpass at Richmond and 610.

Police say no foul play was suspected in reference to that blue truck.

**Did you get divorced yesterday? No? Well, then, you’re probably good at least through Valentine’s Day.

Apparently, January 8th is one of the biggest days of the year for divorces.

The reason is simple: You made it through the holidays together, but they were awful, and now it’s cold outside, you’re staring at a pile of debt, and you realize it’s time to make a drastic change.

The number one reason for divorces on January 8th is money problems. Number two is intimacy problems.

**There’s about five weeks until Valentine’s Day, and according to one dating expert, that’s still enough time to make someone fall in LOVE with you. Or at least something approaching love. Here are three tricks she says to try:

1. Introduce them to your family.

2. Plan a bunch of fun stuff to do over the next month in the LEAD-UP to Valentine’s Day.

3. Start binge-watching a show together.

**Up until recently, the talk of Oprah Winfrey running for president was a fun story, but it wasn’t going to happen.

But some people think Sunday, when she delivered that empowering speech at the Golden Globes, hashtags like ‘#Oprah2020’ began trending heavily on social media.

So, is it actually possible that she would run? It’s hard to say . . . but for the first time, Oprah isn’t shutting down the talk. At least not yet. When “Bloomberg” asked her backstage if she had any plans to run, she said, quote, “I don’t. I don’t.”

But then, the “L.A. Times” asked her if she’d think about it, and she said, quote, “Okay.” (???)

Oprah’s longtime partner Stedman Graham threw some fuel on the fire, too. He was asked about it, and he said, quote, “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”

**We rarely hear about the GOOD things Kanye West does, but maybe that’s also because he doesn’t brag about them? About a week ago, Kanye FaceTimed with a young fan who was dying of cancer.

According to TMZ, he even rapped “I Love Kanye” for her, because it was her favorite song.

Sadly, she passes away a few days later, and while nobody in the Kanye / Kardashian empire said a word, someone from the girl’s town Tweeted about it. Then KIM replied that they’re praying for the family.

**Lena Dunham and her boyfriend Jack Antonoff broke up last month, after about five years together. They met on a blind date in 2012.

A source says, quote, “It was mutual. Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was. They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on.”

Antonoff is in the bands Bleachers and Fun. He also co-wrote and produced Lorde’s latest album “Melodrama”, as well as the Taylor Swift song “Look What You Made Me Do”.

**Steve Carell shouted Kelly Clarkson‘s name while getting his chest waxed in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” . . . but they’d never actually met…until Sunday night at the Golden Globes!!

Keep in mind, this was a meeting in the making, especially since it’s been 13 years after the movie.

**Pink will kick off the Super Bowl on February 4th by singing the National Anthem. She teased it in a Tweet last week when she said, quote, “I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammys. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait ’til it’s not a secret.”

This year’s halftime show will be headlined by Justin Timberlake.

Speaking of Justin, yesterday he announced his ‘Man of the Woods’ tour, which stops in Houston at the Toyota Center on May 23rd.