A new Hooters is opening in Abilene. College students need not apply.

That’s the warning from the administration at Abilene Christian University. They’re asking students, “to consider both what Hooters represents and whether that is something they really want to support in terms of both their faith and the value this business model places on women.”

ACU’s director of public and media relations, Emerald Cassidy, told Abilene’s KTXS-TV that students are asked to make decisions – both on and off campus – “that ultimately glorify God,” and that “the school does reserve the right to review any student that the administration feels is not living up to that standard.”

ACU is affiliated with the Church of Christ. It opened in 1906 and has an enrollment of approximately 4400 students.

Hooters is known for its wings and its provocatively-dressed waitresses. The Abilene location is scheduled to open January 15th.