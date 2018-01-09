Almost one year ago, Bruno Mars performed at the Grammys where he did a tribute to Prince. So it should come as no surprise that after cosplaying one of the all time legends, Bruno would come up with something this awesome!

Bruno’s new song, Finesse, is great. And the video is also great. In fact, everything this dude does is great!

By my count, there are 8 reasons why “Finesse” is the greatest video of all time.

1. He’s brought back the New Jack Swing. This song reminds me of every R&B/Hip Hop song from when I was cool. It’s like Bel Biv Devoe, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation, Bobby Brown, Wreckx-n-Effect and Neneh Cherry all had a child and Babyface raised it.

2. Cardi B is dressed like 1990 exploded all over itself.

3. Bruno is dressed like 1989, 1990, and 1991 exploded all over itself, plus it moved from Philly via cab to live with his aunt and uncle.

4. They are spray painting everything. Oh, Bruno. Look at you bringing back my favorite show theme song of all time…

(side note: I have a feeling that James Carrey guy might end up doing some stuff in the 1990s)

5. And then BRUNO IS DANCING ON THE IN LIVING COLOR SET LIKE HE’S J-LO!!!!

6. Swerve! One of the Fly Girl dancers LOOKS LIKE J-LO! (Why am I shouting?!?!?! BECAUSE THE VIDEO IS THAT GOOD!!!)

7. THEN HE’S GOT THE GIRLS DANCING IN SILHOUETTE LIKE IT’S EN VOGUE!!!!1!!!

8. Then the DJ shows up and he’s wearing Dwayne Wayne sunglasses! Did you want Dwayne Wayne wearing Dwayne Wayne sunglasses AND he’s wearing an Oilers jersey? BAM!

I’m all in for this song! Bruno is the man.