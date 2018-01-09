Doesn’t look like this woman in Dallas will be getting a second date after she got drunk and wrecked a Houston trial lawyer’s art collection. She did $300,000 worth of damage! They were Andy Warhol paintings. If you know anything about art. You know that’s fancy and expensive!

Lindy Lou Layman who is 29 got arrest Saturday on criminal mischief after her date with Anthony Buzbee. She has been released on $30,000 bail.

So what happened that night? According to him, she got drunk, it was their first date, he called her an UBER and that’s when she refused to leave and hid inside his house. When they found her and called a SECOND UBER that’s when things got interesting!

She tore down some of his painting and poured red wine on some and she was yelling NAUGHTY words! She also ALLEGEDLY threw 2 $20,000 sculptures.

The story didn’t say specifically but I’m going with there won’t be a second date.

