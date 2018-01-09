When it comes to my family, I have a really hard time saying no to any of them. For ANYTHING they ask for.

Maybe because I’m the oldest of my sisters, and for years I was always the one who was supposed to be “in charge” and making sure everything was ok. I never said no to anything my sisters asked for…clothes, funds, Starbucks, rides, concert tickets…and now that they have kids…babysitting!

Now don’t get me wrong, I love (and I mean LOVE) watching my 3 nephews and niece. I live for it. I literally shop for them like they are my own, and I just can’t say no to anything they ask for. Even on my sleepiest of days, the days where I have 100 other things to so in the short 12 hours I’m awake, I always manage to make sure I can tell them “yes.”

Let’s face it, the same thing goes for my parents and grandmother…I just simply can’t bring myself to use to word “NO” around them. Am I actually ALLOWED to say no to family?

How do you say NO to family?! Look at this face, HOW DO I SAY NO TO THIS FACE?!