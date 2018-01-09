This year’s festivities will take place from February 2nd through the 13th. Galveston Island’s Mardi Gras Celebration is known to be the third largest in the United States.

There will be over 30 concerts, 22 parades, 20 balcony parties and five elegant masked balls. This Mardi Gras festival will have activities for the whole family to enjoy.

You don’t want to miss the unique experience of beach sunsets while taking in the colorful and lavish parades this Mardi Gras season.

