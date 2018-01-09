Filed Under:Galveston Island, Mardi Gras, Mardi Gras Parade, parade

This year’s festivities will take place from February 2nd through the 13th. Galveston Island’s Mardi Gras Celebration is known to be the third largest in the United States.

There will be over 30 concerts, 22 parades, 20 balcony parties and five elegant masked balls. This Mardi Gras festival will have activities for the whole family to enjoy.

You don’t want to miss the unique experience of beach sunsets while taking in the colorful and lavish parades this Mardi Gras season.

 

For your chance to win passes to be on our Mix 96.5 float and balcony party tickets click here

For more information on Mardi Gras and to purchase tickets click here

mg logo 01 Galveston Islands 107th Mardi Gras Celebration Is Almost Here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live