One month and 5 days until Valentine’s Day. According to one dating expert, that’s still enough time to make someone fall in love with you. While we can’t condone any of these tricks (some might backfire right in your face), we do love the idea of finding someone before February 14th! So, from the Daily Mail, here we go:

1. Introduce them to your family. It ups the stakes, shows them you’re serious, and makes them feel closer. If it all goes to plan, they’ll suddenly feel like a much bigger part of your life than they thought they were.

2. Plan a bunch of fun stuff to do over the next month in the lead up to Valentine’s Day. It might seem like you’re trying to buy their affection. But the idea is by the time February 14th rolls around, they’ll feel like every day with you is Valentine’s Day. Most people just want to stay in after the holidays, and partly because of all that holiday debt we racked up. So if being with you helps them de-stress, that’s even better.

3. Start binge-watching a show together. It’ll give you something to bond over. Just make sure it’s something you’ll both like. And depending on how many episodes there are, the expert claims it can actually be a real sign of commitment.