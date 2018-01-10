**Meghan Markle deleted her social media accounts on Tuesday, shortly after her first royal engagement of 2018 with her fiancé, Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old’s Instagram once featured photos of her dogs, snaps from trips around the world and the occasional selfie. Now, an error message pops up, reading, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

The same goes for Markle’s Twitter account and Facebook.

Kensington Palace tells Us Weekly, “Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them.”

**A guy posted a picture on Facebook on Friday from the returns and exchanges line at his Costco in Los Angeles. The woman in front of him had dragged in her HUGE Christmas tree, to try to return it.

On January 4th.

Her reason was, quote, “because it’s dead.”

And . . . Costco actually GAVE her the refund. The guy says the staff shamed her a little bit, and didn’t want to give it to her, but she stood her ground, and eventually they gave in.

Check out a picture HERE

**There’s no doubt that one of the things that made “American Idol” an immediate sensation was the BAD AUDITIONS. But a lot has changed in reality TV, and “Idol” wants to change with it.

So when ABC brings “Idol” back, they’re doing away with those. Showrunner Trish Kinane says, quote, “It doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up on stage and laugh at them.”

That doesn’t mean every audition will be SERIOUS, necessarily. She says, quote, “We want the humor, but we don’t want the exploitation.”

So no more William Hungs, sorry America.

**Ikea Is Running a Magazine Ad That Works as a Pregnancy Test

Ikea just started running an ad for a crib in a women’s magazine in Sweden that’s also a PREGNANCY TEST.

So you can tear out the ad, use it as a test and actually go to the bathroom on it, and then it’ll tell you if you’re pregnant.

WAT.

And if you are, a new, lower price for the crib will appear on the page. So you can bring in the ad and get that discount. There’s no word if they’re going to run this ad here in America.

**Starbucks Just Started Selling Its First New Type of Espresso in 40 Years

Yesterday, Starbucks rolled out a new type of espresso for the first time in 40 years and the target market is . . . people who don’t like espresso.

It’s called the Blonde Espresso, so it’s much lighter and smoother than the standard one, and even a little sweeter. That makes it better for rookie coffee drinkers who don’t like a really strong taste.

Starbucks says you can also use it to make other drinks lower in fat and sugar. When you use the Blonde Espresso in drinks like lattes, they can use less milk and syrup, because the coffee is already sweeter.

**President Trump Says He’d Beat Oprah in 2020, But He Doesn’t Actually Think She’ll Run

Yesterday, he said, quote, “I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well . . . I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run.”

He seemed genuine about liking her . . . and he even reminisced about doing her show back in the day . . . but of course, that could change quickly in a few years if Oprah does decide to toss her hat in the ring.

**If you didn’t know, Ed Sheeran is OBSESSED with Heinz ketchup. He talks about it on social media, and he even has the logo TATTOOED on his arm.

Britain’s “Sun” tabloid claims Ed has his entourage carry an emergency bottle of ketchup at all times . . . in case he’s somewhere they don’t have it.

A “source” says, quote, “Ed has made no secret of his Heinz obsession, and has run out of patience with going to places that don’t serve it . . . [so] he has made it a duty of key members of his entourage to carry a bottle wherever he goes.”

A tattoo of the Heinz ketchup label though. Ed Sheeran is *spits* DESPICABLE. pic.twitter.com/v8tLbgzQno — moon banana🌙 (@FluffCustard) March 18, 2017

**Wendy Williams was doing her “Hot Topics” segment the other day, and brought up Carrie Underwood‘s accident back in November when she fell on her front porch . . . and then needed stitches on her face.

Wendy said that she “didn’t know a whole bunch about” the accident, and she suggested that Carrie LIED about the whole thing.

Quote, “[Carrie] released on Twitter that we might not recognize her when it’s all said and done. I don’t know what that means. An excuse for a facelift? But no, we’re cynical. She was already cute, so I don’t know what she’s doing or what happened.”

​