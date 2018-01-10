Photo by cdm

More than Kelly Clarkson, the reason that American Idol became a worldwide obsession was Simon Cowell was mean to would-be contestants that couldn’t actually sing.

But a lot has changed in reality TV, and according to the Hollywood Reporter, Idol wants to change too.

Showrunner Trish Kinane says, “It doesn’t feel comfortable to put borderline unstable people up on stage and laugh at them.”

However, “We want the humor, but we don’t want the exploitation.”

Kinane didn’t address another issue. It seemed like the last few seasons on Fox had people audition who were INTENTIONALLY trying to be bad in order to get 15 minutes of fame. Everyone wanted to be the next William Hung:

So they even tried to be “Pants On The Ground” Guy: