By Scott T. Sterling

When it comes to dads hitting the dance floor, Barack Obama says it’s all about staying in the pocket.

Obama discussed his “dad moves” during a new interview with David Letterman for the late-night talk show legend’s new Netflix project, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

The former American president was discussing the time he found himself onstage next to none less than the legendary Prince.

“This was probably three or four months before he died,” Obama said of the moment. “Prince asked Sasha to come up and dance, and she’s an excellent dancer. Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me she always mocks my dancing.”

“I have dad moves,” he joked. “I think the key is what we call staying in the pocket,” he added, much to Letterman’s amusement. “You gotta stay in the pocket. I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket,” Obama said towards to studio audience. “They’re trying stuff they can’t really pull off. They start doing like karate kicks and all kinds of stuff.”

The first episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman featuring Barack Obama premieres Friday, January 12 at 12:01AM PT on Netflix.

Watch the video below.