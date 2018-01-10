The Obra D. Tompkins High School theater company is hosting “Falcons Fight Cancer” to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The students believe that by being the next generation of adults, it’s their responsibility to give back to their community and make a difference in the lives of other children.

The fundraiser will have dance, music, art, a silent auction and raffle. You could win tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour, JJ Watt and Astros signed Memorabilia and tickets, gift cards to multiple restaurants and more. All funds raised will go directly to the hospital.

Falcon’s Fight Cancer Benefit will take place at Obra D. Tompkins High School’s Performing Arts Center on February 9th, 2018 at 7 pm

To make a donation click here