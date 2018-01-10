When Journalist Courtney Roland went missing after calling a friend saying a car was following her home, it got a lot of people talking about safety. Especially for us women. What would you do in that situation?

Luckily, Courtney was found unharmed but with the discussion brought up, we wanted to get someone from Law Enforcement on the phone to talk with us about what to do in that situation.

She is a 16-year law enforcement veteran and we asked her what to do if you think your car is being followed.

“Call 911”. I think we all knew that one but one point she brought up was to flash your lights, honk your horn, bring attention to your vehicle. It’s like your car is yelling for help.

Also, don’t drive home. If someone is following you. You don’t want them to know where you live.

When you are walking to your car and we are all guilty of this but put your phone away. Don’t be distracted. Criminals are looking for “opportunity” don’t give them that opportunity.

