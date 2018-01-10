(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Tequila Herradura)

Science is finally getting off being earth warming and onto hard-hitting science, we can use, tequila is good for your BONES! Well specifically, ingredients in the agave plant which sugars are used to make tequila.

In the study, which was conducted by the Center for Research and Advanced Studies in Mexico, mice who ingested fructans from blue agave produced nearly 50 per cent more osteocalcin – a protein that indicates the production of new bone – than mice who did not. What’s more, the diameter of their bones proved to be higher after eight weeks of ingestion.

Drink up! It’s good for your shins.

Via Independent