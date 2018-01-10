When it comes to love, what WON’T you do?

I’ve been with my boyfriend Gabe for about 8 months now, and I literally can’t think of anything that I wouldn’t do for him. We don’t exactly live super close to each other either. (he’s Katy and I’m near the Galleria)

What I love so much about our relationship is that we both go the extra mile to see each other. (literally all the extra miles, lol) No matter how busy our week gets, we make sure that distance isn’t a problem. I drive to Katy sometimes 3 times a week, and he will drive in just to have dinner with me only to drive right back after.

What kinds of sacrifices have you made for love? What has worked in the past? What didn’t work?

I guess Meatloaf put it best by saying, “I would do anything for love…”

…BUT I WON’T DO THAT.