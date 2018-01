Well it looks like “shame” isn’t big in this particular woman’s life! According to Bored Panda, a man posted a picture on Facebook from the returns and exchanges line at his Costco in Los Angeles. The woman in front of him had dragged in her huge Christmas tree in an attempt to return it. The date? Friday, January 4, 2018!

Why? “Because it’s dead.”

Shockingly, Costco actually gave her the refund! Here’s his account on Facebook: