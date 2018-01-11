**O.J. Simpson Says He’s NOT Khloe Kardashian‘s Father

It’s the rumor that just won’t go away: “O.J. SIMPSON is KHLOE KARDASHIAN’s real dad.”

It’s been denied many times, and now that O.J. is a free man, HE can deny it on camera, for all to see.

TMZ caught up with O.J. and asked if they should congratulate him over Khloe’s pregnancy, and he said, quote, “Well, for [the late Robert Kardashian], God bless his soul, yeah . . . I don’t think for me I have nothing to do with it . . .

“Congratulations to her, but trust me, I had nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t.”

**Kevin Spacey had already filmed the movie “All the Money in the World” when his career went up in flames over multiple sexual assault allegations, but instead of scrapping the film altogether, they replaced him with Christopher Plummer and reshot all his scenes.

Director Ridley Scott said all the actors who had to come back did it for FREE to help keep costs down. He lied.

According to a new report, Michelle Williams came back for just $1,000 in expenses, but Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 MILLION . . . 1,500 times more than his female co-star.

To make things even worse, Michelle was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.

Jessica Chastain, Judd Apatow, and Amber Tamblyn are among the many celebrities who called it an injustice.

**A company called Myant just released a new line of SMART UNDERWEAR called Skiin.

Here’s how it works: There are sensors sewn into the underwear and bras that track things like your heart rate, temperature, and hydration levels.

And then it can react to your body by automatically interacting with other smart things in your house. Like, if you’re hot, it will tell your Nest thermostat to lower the temperature. Or if you’re stressed, it could play calming music on Spotify. But it isn’t cheap . . . four pairs start at $279.

If you’re interested, you can pre-order now at Skiin.com . . . that’s “Skiin” with two i’s. The underwear will ship this summer.

**Coca-Cola just announced they’re launching a sleeker design for Diet Coke cans and some new flavors. he goal is to compete with trendier, more sophisticated drinks like LaCroix and Izze.

The cans are still 12 ounces, but they’re taller and narrower than normal soda cans. And the new Diet Coke flavors are Ginger Lime, Twisted Mango, Zesty Blood Orange, and Feisty Cherry.

All of these new cans and flavors will hit stores later this month, but if you’re not into them, Coca-Cola is still planning to sell the traditional Diet Coke cans.

Trust us when we say…You've never tasted anything (with zero calories) like this. https://t.co/j3hHFXibES — E! News (@enews) January 11, 2018

**Harvey Weinstein was attacked at a restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday night…

As Weinstein was leaving the restaurant, a guy named Steve approached him and gave him two light, backhanded slaps to the face.

And he told him, quote, “Get the [eff] outta here. You’re a piece of [poop], [effing] with those women.”

So here’s what happened: when Harvey first sat down for his meal, Steve went up to him and started gushing about what a FAN he is, he even asked for a selfie.

Harvey declined the photo, and clearly that’s what upset Steve and prompted the face slap.

**The new version of “American Idol” is ditching the bad auditions, and William Hung thinks that’s a BIG MISTAKE.

William became the bad audition by which ALL bad auditions were judged when he butchered Ricky Martin‘s “She Bangs” on Season Three.

He said, quote, “‘American Idol’ is known for its unique entertainment value, by having those, let’s just say, ‘Off-the-cuff, funky auditions.'”

He also said that without those auditions, the show might not have anything to separate it from “The Voice” . . . which doesn’t do bad auditions.

William seems fine with his place in “Idol” history. He said that if they hadn’t put him on TV, he would be, quote, “just another normal guy.”

**Starbucks just started selling its first new type of espresso in 40 years.

Yesterday, Starbucks rolled out a new type of espresso for the first time in 40 years and the target market is . . . people who don’t like espresso.

It’s called the Blonde Espresso, so it’s much lighter and smoother than the standard one, and even a little sweeter. That makes it better for rookie coffee drinkers who don’t like a really strong taste.

Starbucks says you can also use it to make other drinks lower in fat and sugar. When you use the Blonde Espresso in drinks like lattes, they can use less milk and syrup, because the coffee is already sweeter.

DELISH

​

**A new study surveyed people in a bunch of different industries to find out which jobs make us the happiest. And three of the top five are GLAMOUR jobs that come with at least some level of fame.

The five jobs with the highest satisfaction rate are video game producer, film director, music producer, comedian, and neurosurgeon.

Unfortunately the five jobs that make us the most miserable are a lot more common: Stock clerk, cashier, janitor, machine feeder at a factory, and telemarketer.