The year was 1999, I was a junior at Westbury High School and me and my best friend Julie were trying to decide on which shows we wanted to go see at Rodeo Houston that year. The Astrodome was still open, tickets were slightly cheaper, and the Park & Ride was our best friend. Take a trip down Lauren Kelly’s 1999 memory lane!

Lauren:

OMG, did you SEE who all is coming for the Rodeo next month?? There are so many fun concerts, I wanna go see them all! We had so much fun last yer when all off us went…we have to all go again! And this year let’s not invite the boys to come with us, there are so many cute guys that were at the carnival last year I don’t want anyone thinking we are dating any of them. Look at the list of shows and lets pick like 2 or 3 to go to. Talk to you after lunch,

Julie

Julie,

Yes omg I saw the list, I got the newsletter in the mail!! How are we going to choose only 2 or 3 shows to go to?

HankWilliams Jr., Clint Black, Faith Hill, Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Wynonna, Brian McKnight and Monica Brooks & Dunn, Enrique Iglesias, Lionel Richie, Clay Walker…I wanna go see ALL of them!! Tickets are pretty cheap, like 15 dollars or something. I’ll probably have to do a little extra babysitting for cash, but I’m definitely going. Pick out your favs, and we’ll see what the other girls want to do also. But I agree, no boys can come with us, lets meet some new cowboys there!

Lauren

Lauren,

Ok, yay!! I’m so excited. I’ll probably have to do some babysitting for some moo-nah, because I know if I ask my mom she’s not going to just GIVE ME $20. Ugh, I’m gonna try and recycle a whole bag of cans for a little extra money, or finally take alllll of my coins in my change jar to coin star. I’ve gotta have at least $15 bucks in there! I say we see Enrique Iglesias for SURE, I love Alan Jackson, and Shania Twain’s new song “You’re Still The One” is soooo good. Let’s see her! Don’t forget, we can always take the park and ride…it’s super close to my house…and it’s only like $3 round trip. My mom will drop us off if your mom will pick us up!

Julie

Julie,

That sounds good to me! Maybe just you and me should go to one show by ourselves. The Astrodome seats in the lower level are pretty good, but I can only find 2 together. We can meet up with the other girls at the carnival after the concert. I’m hoping my brother can sneak us into the Hideout too. It’s like a little club they have after the shows, but I think you have to be 18 to get in. It’s not fair, I’ll be 18 in 2 months, its not that big of a deal, I wish they’d just let me in!

Lauren

Lauren,

Yeah I know right? I hate having a summer birthday. We can’t do anything until we turn 18, but when we do…we are going to have so much fun! We have to make sure to get funnel cakes and friend Oreos when we get to the carnival. They are soooo good. Remind me to save at least $4 for them, oh and I wanna try and get a sparkly cowboy hat while we are there too. I’m sure my mom will take us there no problem. I think her and my dad are going to the cookout the weekend before the rodeo starts. I don’t even know what the cookoff is, but her work always invites them to go. Hey can I borrow that fringy top to wear one of those nights? That’s such a cute country-ish outfit!

Julie

Julie,

Yes that sounds perfect, and of course you can borrow that top. It looked so cute on you the last time you wore it. What should I wear?? Maybe we should go shop for some new outfits. I know it’s about a month and a half away, I just want to look really cute. I hope it’s not cold out those nights, I hate the cold. I just called ticket master and it looks like ticket prices went up this year to $18. Now I’m REALLY gonna have to do some babysitting! I just heard Brian McKnight’s new song on the radio and it’s sooo good…I wanna see him now too! We’ll have to get there a little early, they’re starting this new thing called mutton-busting this year and it supposed to be pretty cool. I wanna see it. Ok, call you on your line after school, TTYL!

Lauren