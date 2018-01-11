Prevent Blindness Texas is non-profit voluntary health agency that has been responsible for saving the sight and enhancing the quality of vision of many Texans throughout the years. They help with vision screenings, eye health and safety education programs, referrals for eye exams for the uninsured and many other services.

They’ll be hosting their 2nd annual Brew for Vision benefit on February 8th from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at the St. Arnold Brewing Company (2000 Lyons Ave)

Join them as they raise money to prevent blindness

