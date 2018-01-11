Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Photo by Sthanlee Mirador

Ricky Martin is officially off the market, he’s now a married man!

In a new clip from E! News Ricky said, “I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know.”

According to E!, ‘Although no formal celebration has taken place, the 46-year-old singer says he and Jwan Yosef have done everything else to prep for the special occasion. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything. It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man,” Martin says.’

The pair began dating in 2016 and in November later that year Martin announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were engaged.

Congrats! What a good looking couple!

