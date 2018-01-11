Here’s a full list of the closures from the Houston Marathon website.
Marathon Course Closures
- Congress from Crawford to Smith
- Smith from Congress to Franklin
- Franklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)
- Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)
- Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West Gray
- West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby
- Kirby (northbound) from Inwood to San Felipe
- Kirby (southbound) from San Felipe to Bissonnet
- Bissonnet from Kirby to Montrose
- Mandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to Sunset
- Sunset from Mandell to Rice Blvd.
- Rice Blvd from Sunset to Greenbriar
- Greenbriar from Rice Blvd. to University Blvd.
- University Blvd. from Greenbriar to Weslayan
- Weslayan (from University to Bissonnet
- Weslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to Westpark
- Westpark from Weslayan to S. Rice Blvd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder road
- Loop 610 feeder (southbound) from Richmond to Westpark
- Post Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San Felipe
- San Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.
- Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.
- Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.
- Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.
- Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610
- Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to Shepherd
- Shepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen Parkway
- Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby
- Dallas from Allen Parkway to Bagby
- Bagby from Dallas to Lamar
- Lamar from Bagby to Avenida de las Americas
- Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk
Additional Half Marathon Course Closures
- Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain
- Main (southbound) from Mecom Fountain to Bissonnet
- Bissonnet (eastbound) from Main to Montrose
- Montrose (southbound) from Bissonnet to Dallas
- Montrose (northbound) from Dallas to Allen Parkway
Freeway Exit Ramp Closures
- 610 West Loop, southbound, exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond