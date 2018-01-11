Filed Under:Houston Marathon road closures, Roads Closed Houston Marathon

Here’s a full list of the closures from the Houston Marathon website.

 

Marathon Course Closures

  • Congress from Crawford to Smith
  • Smith from Congress to Franklin
  • Franklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)
  • Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)
  • Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West Gray
  • West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby
  • Kirby (northbound) from Inwood to San Felipe
  • Kirby (southbound) from San Felipe to Bissonnet
  • Bissonnet from Kirby to Montrose
  • Mandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to Sunset
  • Sunset from Mandell to Rice Blvd.
  • Rice Blvd from Sunset to Greenbriar
  • Greenbriar from Rice Blvd. to University Blvd.
  • University Blvd. from Greenbriar to Weslayan
  • Weslayan (from University to Bissonnet
  • Weslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to Westpark
  • Westpark from Weslayan to S. Rice Blvd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder road
  • Loop 610 feeder (southbound) from Richmond to Westpark
  • Post Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San Felipe
  • San Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.
  • Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.
  • Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.
  • Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.
  • Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610
  • Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to Shepherd
  • Shepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen Parkway
  • Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby
  • Dallas from Allen Parkway to Bagby
  • Bagby from Dallas to Lamar
  • Lamar from Bagby to Avenida de las Americas
  • Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk

Additional Half Marathon Course Closures

  • Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain
  • Main (southbound) from Mecom Fountain to Bissonnet
  • Bissonnet (eastbound) from Main to Montrose
  • Montrose (southbound) from Bissonnet to Dallas
  • Montrose (northbound) from Dallas to Allen Parkway

Freeway Exit Ramp Closures

  • 610 West Loop, southbound, exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond
