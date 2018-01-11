Here’s a full list of the closures from the Houston Marathon website.

Marathon Course Closures

Congress from Crawford to Smith

Smith from Congress to Franklin

Franklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)

Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)

Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West Gray

West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby

Kirby (northbound) from Inwood to San Felipe

Kirby (southbound) from San Felipe to Bissonnet

Bissonnet from Kirby to Montrose

Mandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to Sunset

Sunset from Mandell to Rice Blvd.

Rice Blvd from Sunset to Greenbriar

Greenbriar from Rice Blvd. to University Blvd.

University Blvd. from Greenbriar to Weslayan

Weslayan (from University to Bissonnet

Weslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to Westpark

Westpark from Weslayan to S. Rice Blvd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder road

Loop 610 feeder (southbound) from Richmond to Westpark

Post Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San Felipe

San Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.

Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.

Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.

Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.

Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610

Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to Shepherd

Shepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen Parkway

Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby

Dallas from Allen Parkway to Bagby

Bagby from Dallas to Lamar

Lamar from Bagby to Avenida de las Americas

Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk

Additional Half Marathon Course Closures

Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain

Main (southbound) from Mecom Fountain to Bissonnet

Bissonnet (eastbound) from Main to Montrose

Montrose (southbound) from Bissonnet to Dallas

Montrose (northbound) from Dallas to Allen Parkway

Freeway Exit Ramp Closures