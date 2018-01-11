According to Mashable, a company called Myant just released a new line of smart underwear called Skiin (yes, with two ii’s).

What makes it “smart?” There are sensors sewn into the underwear and bras that track things like your heart rate, temperature, and hydration levels.

And then it can react to your body by automatically interacting with other smart things in your house.So, if you’re hot, it will tell your Nest thermostat to lower the temperature. If you’re stressed, it could play calming music on Spotify.

It’s going to cost you more than probably all of your other underwear combined! Four pairs start at $279.

If you’re interested, you can pre-order now at Skiin.com. It ships this summer.