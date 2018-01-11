EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Underwear and laundry hang from a washing line below Edinburgh Castle supporting a Yes vote during the scottish referendum on September 18, 2014 in Edinburgh, Scotland. After many months of campaigning the people of Scotland today head to the polls to decide the fate of their country. The referendum is too close to call but a Yes vote would see the break-up of the United Kingdom and Scotland would stand as an independent country for the first time since the formation of the Union. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A company called Myant just released a new line of SMART UNDERWEAR called Skiin.

Here’s how it works: There are sensors sewn into the underwear and bras that track things like your heart rate, temperature, and hydration levels.

And then it can react to your body by automatically interacting with other smart things in your house. Like, if you’re hot, it will tell your Nest thermostat to lower the temperature. Or if you’re stressed, it could play calming music on Spotify.

But it isn’t cheap . . . four pairs start at $279. And it’s hard to imagine “smart underwear” is on anyone’s financial priority list right now.

If you’re interested, you can pre-order now at Skiin.com . . . that’s “Skiin” with two i’s. The underwear will ship this summer.

(Mashable)