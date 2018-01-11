Alberto Lopez, 32, worked at a Bank of America branch in Cottonwood, Arizona a few years ago. But when he quit in October of 2016, his bosses suspected he’d stolen $5,000, so they filed a police report. According to the Arizona Republic:

The cops tried to track him down, but he kept missing appointments and ducking their calls. They put out a warrant for his arrest, but he managed to keep avoiding them.

Last month, when Alberto was job hunting, and he applied for a dispatcher job at the police department. When the cops were running background checks on their candidates, they found his warrant. So they scheduled an “interview” for him last week and when he showed up, they arrested him. In their press release about his arrest, they also made sure to mention he’s “out of the running” for the job!