This is the story of 8-year-old Bridget Kelly from Boston and her story went viral this week after she returned to school after battling Leukemia.

She was diagnosed back in 2016 and has had chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant to treat it. The good news, she’s in remission now.

Bridget missed 15 months of school during her battle and her immune system was so low that she couldn’t see any of her friends for a WHOLE YEAR!

She finally got back to school this week and cue the waterproof mascara because a bunch of her friends got to her house early to walk with her. As they were getting closer to school they looked up and 100 parents and teacher were there ready to great her! They were holding up signs and giving her high fives.

Her parents thought, initially, it may be too much for her but that’s when Bridget threw her hands in the air like she was screaming out, “victory”!

