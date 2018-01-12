Britney Spears’ Planet Hollywood residency may have ended on New Year’s Eve, but it looks like she is going to stay in Las Vegas!

According to sources at Us Weekly, Britney signed a deal to perform at Las Vegas’ Park Theater — the same spot where Lady Gaga will kick off a 74-date run in December. (Bruno Mars, Ricky Martin and Cher all have recurring performances booked at the theater inside Monte Carlo’s resort.)

Notes a source, “They are really trying to compete with some of the more established venues in Las Vegas.” Another source said of the gig, set to begin in 2019, “They made the offer and she just couldn’t refuse. She loves Vegas!”

**Lindsay Lohan is back in the U.S. At least for now. But she can’t stay for long, because she’s got several projects going around the world . . . including HER OWN ISLAND.

On “The Wendy Williams Show” today, Lindsay says, quote, “I’m discussing designing an island in Dubai.”

She also has a club called Lohan in Athens, Greece, and she’s opening another one in Mykonos. She’s also filming a British sitcom called “Sick Note” and starting a lipstick line. Then she can get to work on what she called “Lohan Island.”

Possibly the most interesting thing about the interview, though, is the fact that Lindsay’s weird accent is GONE.

Read more HERE.

**Most of Us Take More Than One Selfie Before We Have a Good One to Post . . . and Some People Take More Than 25

According to a new survey, only 5% of women and 16% of men take just one selfie and then post it.

48% of women and 58% of men take between two and five before they get one worthy of posting. And about 3% of both men and women take more than 25 to get a good one.

The survey also found half of people take more than three minutes taking pictures and then touching them up and adding filters before they post them.

**Earlier this week, Oprah Winfrey shared video of the destruction the California mudslides had caused in her neighborhood. As it turns out, Jeff Bridges is her neighbor . . . and his house was wrecked.

He Tweeted, quote, “Our home has been severely damaged, but we are safe, and so thankful for that and for the first responders who are working tirelessly to save people. We are heartbroken over the loss of lives in our community.”

The slides have killed at least 17 people and up to 43 are still missing. Around a hundred homes have been destroyed, and others, like Gwyneth Paltrow’s, have been damaged.

Our home has been severely damaged, but we are safe, and so thankful for that and for the first responders who are working tirelessly to save people. We are heartbroken over the loss of lives in our community. Your prayers and best wishes are most appreciated. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Rob Lowe called out actress Bella Thorne, for an insensitive tweet, where she complained about traffic that was backed up in the aftermath of the mudslides. She Tweeted, quote, “[Eff] you, 101 to Santa Barbara. I’m missing my boyfriend’s first date on his tour.”

Rob said, quote, “This attitude is why people hate celebrities. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We’ll try to move out our dead quicker.” Bella later deleted the Tweet . . . and said that she hadn’t heard about the mudslides.

**James Franco won a Best Actor award for “The Disaster Artist” at the Critics Choice Awards yesterday . . . but he wasn’t there to collect it. He skipped the ceremony because of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

A “source” says, quote, “He’s in a really bad place, so bad that he changed his phone number . . . He’s only talking to a select group of people. For now, he’s just hiding out.”

This probably didn’t help his mood: The “Los Angeles Times” posted allegations from five different women. Four of them were students at his acting school.

**New in Theaters:

1. “The Commuter” (PG-13)

Starring Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Elizabeth McGovern and Patrick Wilson

2. “Paddington 2” (PG)

Starring Ben Whishaw as Paddington the Bear. Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins also star.

3. “Proud Mary” (R)

Starring Taraji P. Henson, Danny Glover and Billy Brown.

4. “The Post” expands nationwide. (PG-13)

The Steven Spielberg directed flick stars Starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Sarah Paulson.

**Ellen DeGeneres revealed on yesterday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her father has passed away.

“In addition to what’s going on in Monetico, I lost my dad this week,” she told her audience on Thursday, referring to the Santa Barbara mudslide. “He was 92 years old. He had a good, long life. And he lived his life exactly how he wanted. He was Christian science his entire life. He never had medicine his whole life. He never went to a doctor. We never had a vaccination. We never had medicine growing up and he lived to be 92.”

This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn’t unexpected. I was able to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/L0zEJJNPrq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2018

**Wendy Williams is on a roll…kicking off the new year by first trying to start drama with Carrie Underwood, and now she’s picking on Kylie Jenner.

When Wendy was addressing Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy on her talk show, she said the baby will “look like the old” version of her no matter how much Jenner’s appearance has changed over the years.

After a three-week hiatus, Wendy kicked off the show on the Wednesday, January 10th episode by talking about Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement. She quickly changed gears to question why Kylie has been so secretive about the bundle of joy she’s expecting with boyfriend Travis Scott. “But Kylie remains silent. Well, why do you think?” Williams, 53, asked the audience. “I guessed right away: because she’s not with Travis Scott anymore!”

Williams added: “Let me tell you something. You can do whatever you want to do to yourself but the baby is still going to look like the old you.”

**In the past, The Bachelor or The Bachelorette seasons have been spoiled, thanks to social media. However, Arie Luyendyk Jr. is determined not to let that happen…

“For me, going through the season, I probably won’t post a lot of one-on-one dates. I want to keep it sort of neutral. I think it’s probably the safest way to take it,” the racecar driver told Us Weekly.

“Obviously social media wasn’t as big of a thing when I was on Emily [Maynard]’s season. It’s new for me. Yes, I’ve been on Instagram for, before I was even on Emily’s season, but it’s not something that I really spend much time on,” he continued.

**Mariah Carey has officially launched a tea collection — that is, T-shirt merch. The tea-shirts are inspired by her performance on New Year’s Eve, where she sang on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest and in between songs told viewers, “I just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me — they told me there would be tea.” The diva’s tea request instantly became meme-worthy. Carey eventually got her tea that night, posting a photograph of herself taking a sip from a white and gold-rimmed teacup, captioned “Found my tea!”

The superstar poked fun at herself by producing hilarious T-shirts and even mugs based on her tea request — check them out below! The famous photo of Mariah drinking her tea is front and center on this shirt. $30, MariahPride.com

**Jennifer Lopez is set to guest-star in an upcoming episode of Will & Grace in two separate roles: She’ll play herself and Harlee Santos, the NYPD detective she plays on NBC’s Shades of Blue.

Lopez appeared as herself in the original series. During the season 6 finale, she sang at Karen and Lyle’s wedding.

Megan Mullally posted a selfie of the group:

**A Michigan restaurant is offering tacos for a hefty price: $60 a taco.

M Cantina says their ultra-expensive taco features American Wagyu beef, foie gras, caviar and black truffles. There’s also ice plant leaves and salt from Hawaii.

Oh and did I forget to mention? Roasted grasshoppers too.

The restaurant requires you to order them in threes though, meaning you’ll shell out $180 for the meal.

**Here are the stars, movies and shows honored at the Critics’ Choice Awards in order of announcement:

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Jordan Peele – Get Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

BEST SONG

“Remember Me” – Coco

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

In the Fade

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Get Out

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)