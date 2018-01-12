Not all runners subscribe to the rule of “carbing up” but Sarah Pepper absolutely does! This is her 6th half-marathon and she tries to eat at a new location every year, since there are so many amazing places throughout the Houston Area.

You don’t have to just give suggestions in “The Loop” because there are runners this weekend from ALL OVER the Houston area.

However, since Sarah is running both the ABB 5k and the Half Marathon and volunteering Race Weekend she will need to stay close to the hotel. So if she doesn’t pic your spot outside the loop, don’t worry, she will eventually get there. She runs about 30 races a year all over Houston. If you’re interested in getting involved in running or you just wanna try it out.

Contact Sarah sarah@mix965houston.com she is always willing and happy to get you started.

Leave your suggestions for restaurants in the comments and GOOD LUCK to all the runners this weekend.