It all started as a joke and to be honest, there are stories about about people saying they looked like candy.

Then serious reports came in for parents to hide them from toddlers who REALLY thought they were candy.

Now for some reason there are viral videos everywhere of teens taking the “Tide Pod Challenge”. Where they are sticking them in their mouth, some chewing them and some are even cooking with them. What is wrong with people? I sound like my mother. Ok, back to the story.

According to USA today, quote,

Dr. Alfred Aleguas Jr., managing director of the Florida Poison Information Center in Tampa, said if someone mimicked the College Humor video, they could find themselves in a “life-threatening” situation. Swallowing even a small amount of the highly-concentrated detergent found in pods (which can happen if people bite it and spit contents out), can cause diarrhea and vomiting. In some cases, some of the detergent could even find its way into the lungs and cause breathing difficulties.

Also this is what Tide is doing, according to USA today