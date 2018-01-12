Filed Under:how can i convince my husband to do more chores, The Morning MIX, unlimited chores can kill a woman but not a man

A study at the Daily Mail specifically looked at older people around retirement age.  And according to new research, there’s a limit on how much housework women can do before it compromises their health. However, men can basically do unlimited chores and it doesn’t make a difference.

Women who did more than three hours of chores a day were up to 25% more likely to have their health compromised.  But that much housework didn’t seem to have any effect on men.

It might be because the types of chores men do tend to be more active and physical, which boosts their immunity.  And they tend to be less repetitive.  For example, fixing stuff around the house is more mentally stimulating than doing the dishes every night.

The average woman in the study did 3 hours and 40 minutes of chores a day. That’s 40 minutes more than what they should do.  And the average guy only did 90 minutes of chores a day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live