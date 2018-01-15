**Mark Wahlberg plans to donate the $1.5 million he received for All the Money in the World reshoots in Michelle Williams’ name to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.

As previously reported, director Ridley Scott did reshoots on the film after Christopher Plummer was hired to replace Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the movie after accusations of sexual misconduct by a number of men. Williams was reportedly paid less than one percent of what Wahlberg received for the reshoot, earning less than $1,000.

Wahlberg, who had a “costar approval” clause in his contract, also came under fire when USA Today reported that he allegedly asked to be paid more than a million dollars before redoing his scenes alongside The Sound of Music star. A source told USA Today, “What he said was, ‘I will not approve Christopher Plummer unless you pay me.’ And that’s how he (expletive) them.”

The Boogie Nights actor, 46, shared a statement on Saturday, January 13, on Instagram.

**Ryan Lochte is a married man! The 12-time Olympic medalist tied the knot with Kayla Rae Reid last week.

According to a marriage license obtained by Us Weekly, Lochte, 33, and the model, 26, were married at a courthouse in Gainesville, Florida. His father, Steven, was a witness to the ceremony.

The couple began dating in early 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends.

**Selena Gomez‘s mom, Mandy Teefey, said in an interview on Saturday, January 13, that she’s “not happy” about her daughter’s rekindled romance with Justin Bieber.

The “Wolves” singer’s former momager told Gossip Cop that she hasn’t spoken to Bieber, 23, even via text in “years” but told the site that “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.

**Weekend Box Office Results:

With no major competition this weekend, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” hung on to the top spot at the box office, with $27 million.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”, $27 million. Up to $283.2 million in its 4th week.

2. “The Post”, $18.6 million. Up to $23.1 million in its 4th week.

3. NEW: “Commuter”, $13.5 million.

4. “Insidious: The Last Key”, $12.1 million. Up to $48.4 million in its 2nd week.

5. “The Greatest Showman”, $11.8 million. Up to $94.6 million in its 4th week.

**Sam Rockwell made quite an impression in his SNL hosting debut.

The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind star, who last weekend won a 2018 Golden Globe for his performance in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, dropped an F-bomb while playing a science teacher in a sketch parodying a PBS Kids show.

“I just poured the oil into the water. The oil is…” he asked his students, played by Cecily Strong and Mike Day.

“False,” Day’s character answers. “This isn’t a true or false

, Josh,” Rockwell’s character says. “You can’t be this f—ing stupid. I’m Sorry. Kids aren’t stupid.”

Here’s the video, but they muted the curse word. It happens at the 2:50 mark:

**Bobby Zarin, husband of The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, died on Saturday after battling cancer for years. He was 71.

on Jan. 13, Jill shared an official statement on her website on behalf of the family, “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

In addition to Jill, 54, Bobby is survived by his children—David Zarin, 41, Jennifer Zarin, 38, Jonathan Zarin, 35, and 25-year-old stepdaughter Ally Shapiro.

**Kid Rock has changed the name of his tour, due to a lawsuit with the circus.

He changed it surprisingly not because of accusations of false advertising, but following a lawsuit by the owners of the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus who have trademarked that tagline. It is now called ‘The American Rock N Roll Tour’.

Rock said “While I firmly believe that I am entitled under the First Amendment to name my Tour after my song, I have changed the Tour name because I do not want this lawsuit to distract me or my fans from focusing on what is important in my upcoming Tour — my music.”

**With temperatures near freezing at the beginning of the race, the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon went off without a hitch downtown yesterday.

Bazu Worku from Ethiopia won the men’s division of the Marathon at 2:08:31. It’s his third win here in Houston, having taken first place in 2013 and 2014 as well.

Another repeat appearance, Yitayal Atnafu took second place for the men, for the third time.

Biruktayit Degefa of Ethopia won the women’s division in 2:24:52. It was her second win, having taken first place in 2016, and second place in 2017.

Sarah Crouch was the first U.S. women’s marathoner to cross the finish line at 2:35:22.

New Zealand native Jake Robertson won the men’s division of the Aramco Half Marathon in 1:00:01, tying his personal best.

Ruti Aga from Ethiopia won the women’s division of the Aramco Half Marathon in 1:06:39, just two days before her 24th birthday. Aga smashed her previous personal best, which was 1:08:07, finishing just 10 seconds slower than the course record.

Congrats to all the runners!

**Two people suffered minor injuries in a bizarre crash Sunday morning when a car went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a dental office in Santa Ana, officials said.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the collision was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 17th and French streets.

The white Nissan Altima crossed three lanes on 17th before it hit a center divider, soared into the air and plowed into the two-story structure, the Orange County Fire Authority said. The incident caused a small fire that injured one person, who managed to get out of the sedan unassisted, the OCFA said. Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, then extricated a second person who was trapped inside the sedan.

THIS IS CRAZY:

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building.

**The World Series champion Houston Astros all star lineup just got even better!

After weeks of negotiations, the Astros acquired right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In return, the Pirates received pitchers Joe Musgrove, Michael Feliz, outfielder Jason Martin and third baseman Colin Moran.

He joins a rotation of pitchers featuring Dallas Keuchel, Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., Charlie Morton and Brad Peacock.

OFFICIAL: The #Astros have acquired Gerrit Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Welcome to Houston, Gerrit! pic.twitter.com/emJCoNScVU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 14, 2018

**”It’s a small chance but we could see a dusting of snow on Sunday night into Monday.” Many in Houston thought that to be the joke of the day — until it happened. The day was December 7th.

“It’s hard to believe but the chance of snow is looking more likely by Tuesday.” The roaring guffaws across a skeptical Houston were silenced by hundreds of reports of dancing flurries that night. That was Tuesday, January 2nd.

“For the first time in 45 years and only the second time on record, we could see a third snowfall in Houston in the same season.” Do you believe me, now?

It really is hard to believe. After all, we’re a city known for stifling humidity and suffocating heat. For it to snow once in Houston is a miracle. For it to happen twice in the same season prompts laughs and eyerolls. For it to happen three times in the same season is historical.

We might make history on Tuesday.

There are many more questions than answers currently and whatever happens at the surface is governed by whatever happens above our heads in the atmosphere.

For the last few days, the models have been painting a wintry scenario across Houston with the greatest chance for areas well north of downtown. As with most winter storms in Houston, they almost always offer up a surprise or three. Therefore, it’s worth watching.