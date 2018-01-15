Thousands of Houstonians competed in the Chevron Marathon and Aramaco half marathon this past weekend. It was A LOT of miles! So imagine being an ultra runner. If you don’t know what an ultra runner is someone who runs ALL THE MILES! My friend Daniel did an Ultra where he ran 100 MILES!

Well, this guy Kelly Agnew, he’s 45 and he’s an ultra runner and a pretty good one! He had four wins in a race where people run for 48 hours to see how many miles they can run! In those races he did over 200 miles!

So if you do the math, that’s four MARATHONS!

Sounds inhuman right?

Well, it is, cause he cheated!

He was actually hiding in a port-a-potty!

So how did he do it?

He would finish a lap and circle back to the start line and then hide in the potty, then leave and “complete” another lap going over the start line again, hide in the potty again.

They figured him out because he won his last race by over 55 miles!

He’s now been stripped of all his titles!