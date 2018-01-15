Winter is coming and many of the school districts are taking the forecast very serious and have decided to cancel classes for Tuesdays ahead of the freezing rain and icy road conditions.

Here is the full liste of school closures as of 5:22pm on Monday

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Alief ISD

Brazosport ISD

Channelview ISD

Cleveland ISD

Cy-Fair ISD

Fort Bend ISD

Friendswood ISD

Hempstead ISD

Houston ISD

Huffman ISD

Humble ISD

Huntsville ISD

Katy ISD

Klein ISD

Navasota ISD

New Caney ISD

New Waverly ISD

Pasadena ISD

Royal ISD

Santa Fe ISD

Sealy ISD

Spring ISD

Spring Branch ISD

Tomball ISD

Waller ISD

Willis ISD

AFTER SCHOOL CLOSURES

Katy High School sports games have been canceled and rescheduled to Wednesday.

We will continue to update you on the weather as more information becomes available.