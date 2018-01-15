Winter is coming and many of the school districts are taking the forecast very serious and have decided to cancel classes for Tuesdays ahead of the freezing rain and icy road conditions.

Here is the full liste of school closures as of 5:22pm on Monday

SCHOOL CLOSURES

  • Alief ISD
  • Brazosport ISD
  • Channelview ISD
  • Cleveland ISD
  • Cy-Fair ISD
  • Fort Bend ISD
  • Friendswood ISD
  • Hempstead ISD
  • Houston ISD
  • Huffman ISD
  • Humble ISD
  • Huntsville ISD
  • Katy ISD
  • Klein ISD
  • Navasota ISD
  • New Caney ISD
  • New Waverly ISD
  • Pasadena ISD
  • Royal ISD
  • Santa Fe ISD
  • Sealy ISD
  • Spring ISD
  • Spring Branch ISD
  • Tomball ISD
  • Waller ISD
  • Willis ISD

AFTER SCHOOL CLOSURES

  • Katy High School sports games have been canceled and rescheduled to Wednesday.

We will continue to update you on the weather as more information becomes available.

