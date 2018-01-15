Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Across the country and here in Houston, there are parades and events to celebrate his vision. Except you probably won’t be part of them because you’re at work!
According to a new survey at The Ladders, only 42% of companies say that all or most of their employees have today off as a paid holiday. And the other 56% of companies say everyone is working.
Those numbers are actually slightly worse than last year, when 1% more companies said all or most of their staff was getting the day off.
On the bright side, it’s still way better than just five years ago, when only 32% of people were off.