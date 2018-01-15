Got to spend some quality time with my nephew Sam, who was so happy to see me!

This weekend I was finally able to take my dog for a haircut…this was before:

And viola! This was after! She looks so stinkin cute!

After her haircut, Bella tried to get Gabe to give her some extra cookies. It worked.

Sunday I got to cheer on Sarah and Elizabeth as they finished the marathon! It was cold, but they did so good!