By Lauren Kelly
Got to spend some quality time with my nephew Sam, who was so happy to see me!

img 6859 e1515973960631 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

This weekend I was finally able to take my dog for a haircut…this was before:

img 6865 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

And viola! This was after! She looks so stinkin cute!

img 6892 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

After her haircut, Bella tried to get Gabe to give her some extra cookies. It worked.

img 6869 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Sunday I got to cheer on Sarah and Elizabeth as they finished the marathon! It was cold, but they did so good!

img 6876 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

