Jill and Jodi case is like most sisters, they’re close and Jill has always included Jodi in everything she had done, her whole life. See, Jodi has cerebral palsy, she can’t walk on her own, needs help going to the restroom and feeding herself and Jill admits there were, according to ABC 13, “hardships. But there is so much joy”.

Jill and Jodi love to go for walks but sometimes Jill runs because Jodi likes to go fast.

Jodi lives in Vita-Living’s 17 group homes here in Houston and is one of the Houston Marathon’s Run for a Reasons charities.

The two sisters raised over $14,000 for the charity and if you looked on Saturday, you saw Jill pushing her sister, a smile on Jodi’s face the size of Texas and the two doing what sisters do. Enjoy each other’s company and doing what they love.