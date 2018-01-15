Friday after the show I headed down to Pearland to Lawhon Elementary School to talk to their third-graders on Career Day. They had a lot of good questions and it was a very fun time. I promised if they behaved themselves and listened to their teachers I would come back in May.

After that, it was down to the George R Brown for Packet pick up for the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

Saturday morning it was all about the ABB 5K. It’s a good warm-up for the half the next day and it was COLD! I don’t run for time. Just to get my legs moving.

Saturday afternoon it was to the Skechers Pre-marathon where I was honored to be the Emcee.

Carb up y’all! Carb up!

Race is done.