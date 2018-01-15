Filed Under:Aramco Half marathon, Sarah Pepper Marathon

Friday after the show I headed down to Pearland to Lawhon Elementary School to talk to their third-graders on Career Day.  They had a lot of good questions and it was a very fun time. I promised if they behaved themselves and listened to their teachers I would come back in May.

school speech e1516019797298 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

After that, it was down to the George R Brown for Packet pick up for the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.

unnamed 1 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday morning it was all about the ABB 5K. It’s a good warm-up for the half the next day and it was COLD!  I don’t run for time. Just to get my legs moving.

5k Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday afternoon it was to the Skechers Pre-marathon where I was honored to be the Emcee.

skechers party Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Carb up y’all! Carb up!

carb up Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Race is done.

all the miles Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

