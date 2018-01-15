On Saturday night, we went out to dinner to “carb up” for the Houston Marathon. Sarah specifically was carbing up while the rest of us were just eating Italian!

Sarah’s version:

We went out to eat before the Half-marathon and I asked for my food to go because the portion was HUGE! Plus, when ya get up in the morning. Fettuccini 🙂 Then Geoff asked me something I have never been asked before in my life by someone who’s not family or that I am dating, he said, “Can I take your food”. One it caught me off guard cause I asked for a box and 2. I have never asked for someone else’s leftovers. Little odd.

Geoff’s version:

Anyway, Sarah let us know that she was staying at a hotel that night rather than sleeping at home. When that happens, I always assume that any leftover food would just get thrown out because most people don’t keep leftovers at the hotel. So I asked Sarah if she was taking her leftovers. She said she was. I thought that was odd, but I’m never one to judge anybody for taking the food they paid for.