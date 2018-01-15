Filed Under:The Morning MIX, when to take someones leftovers

On Saturday night, we went out to dinner to “carb up” for the Houston Marathon. Sarah specifically was carbing up while the rest of us were just eating Italian!

Sarah’s version:

We went out to eat before the Half-marathon and I asked for my food to go because the portion was HUGE! Plus, when ya get up in the morning. Fettuccini 🙂 Then Geoff asked me something I have never been asked before in my life by someone who’s not family or that I am dating, he said, “Can I take your food”. One it caught me off guard cause I asked for a box and 2. I have never asked for someone else’s leftovers. Little odd.

Geoff’s version:

Anyway, Sarah let us know that she was staying at a hotel that night rather than sleeping at home. When that happens, I always assume that any leftover food would just get thrown out because most people don’t keep leftovers at the hotel. So I asked Sarah if she was taking her leftovers. She said she was. I thought that was odd, but I’m never one to judge anybody for taking the food they paid for.

 

