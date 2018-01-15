Filed Under:The Morning MIX, you laugh you lose

Sarah eliminated herself:

What’s it called when it’s raining ducks and chickens? Fowl weather.

 

Lauren eliminated herself:

What do you call a COLD GHOST? CASP-BRRrrrrr!

 

And the rest of the best:

How did Janeen mend the farmer’s pants? With cabbage patches.

Why do basketball players wear bibs? They dribble a lot.

Who sleeps with his shoes on? A horse.

Why did Susan bring two pairs of pants to her golf game? In case she got a hole-in-one.

What kind of shoe does a thief wear? Sneakers.

 

How do you make an antifreeze? You steal her blanket.

What’s a weatherman’s favorite reptile? A blizzard.

How do weather reporters greet each other? With heat waves.

What do you call a snowman on rollerblades? A snowmobile.

What do you call a slow skier? A slopepoke.

 

