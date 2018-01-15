Sarah eliminated herself:
What’s it called when it’s raining ducks and chickens? Fowl weather.
Lauren eliminated herself:
What do you call a COLD GHOST? CASP-BRRrrrrr!
And the rest of the best:
How did Janeen mend the farmer’s pants? With cabbage patches.
Why do basketball players wear bibs? They dribble a lot.
Who sleeps with his shoes on? A horse.
Why did Susan bring two pairs of pants to her golf game? In case she got a hole-in-one.
What kind of shoe does a thief wear? Sneakers.
How do you make an antifreeze? You steal her blanket.
What’s a weatherman’s favorite reptile? A blizzard.
How do weather reporters greet each other? With heat waves.
What do you call a snowman on rollerblades? A snowmobile.
What do you call a slow skier? A slopepoke.