Here’s a small timeline of what the freezing weather will look like today according to ABC 13. Be careful if you have to be out in this, and stay warm!

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for southeast Texas in effect until 12 midnight Wednesday. The counties included are Brazos, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Waller.

This morning: cold rain changing over to ice and freezing rain. This will last through the middle part of the day, then transitioning over to pellets and snowflakes, later. Light accumulations of ice and snow are expected.

Temperatures are very cold and dropping.

Tonight: Temperatures dropping into the mid 20s, with wind chills in the 10 to 20 range by Wednesday morning. I expect some road conditions to worsen if there’s moisture on the roads.

Wednesday morning: Precipitation comes to an end for our central and Gulf counties, but a very cold morning with low wind chills in down to 10 to 20 degrees.”

**Irish rock group The Cranberries are heartbroken following the sudden death of their lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan.

“We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores,” the band’s remaining members — Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler — tweeted in a statement on Monday, January 15. “She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.”

O’Riordan’s publicist confirmed her passing in a statement to Us Weekly earlier in the day. “Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old,” the statement read. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

**Danica Patrick is ready to change her relationship status! The NASCAR driver confirmed she is dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick told The Associated Press. Her rep also confirmed that the pair are in a relationship.

As previously reported, a source told Us earlier this month that Rodgers and Patrick are dating. The news came after the sports gossip blog Terez Owens reported that the pair had dinner together after Christmas at his favorite restaurant, Chives in the Suamico village of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The dating rumors continued when the duo were spotted having dinner together on Saturday, January 13.

Both athletes ended longterm relationships last year. Us confirmed in December that the Pretty Intense author split with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after five years of dating. Rodgers, meanwhile, called it quits with Olivia Munn in April.

**Get ready to see the love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle play out on the small screen. Lifetime announced that casting is currently underway for Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story.

The TV movie will chronicle the courtship between Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, and will examine their history — from the day they met after being set up by friends to the moment they announced their engagement, and all the overwhelming attention they received along the way. It will also highlight the global attention the Suits actress received as a once-divorced American actress and star of a hit TV show.

Menhaj Huda, who is best known for writing E!’s The Royals, will be directing the TV film. While there’s no premiere date set as of yet, Lifetime aired William and Kate: The Movie, the story of Prince William and Kate Middleton, 11 days before their 2011 wedding. Kensington Palace announced in December that the couple will marry on May 19 at Windsor castle.

**A new study found the easiest way to fall asleep faster is to make a TO-DO LIST before bed, of all the stuff you need to accomplish over the next few days.

Psychologists at Baylor University monitored the sleep patterns of about 60 people between the ages of 18 and 30. Half of them spent five minutes writing to-do lists before they went to bed. The other half made a list of all the things they’d accomplished that day.

And the ones who made to-do lists fell asleep nine minutes faster.

It doesn’t have to be a long list. But people who wrote longer, more specific to-do lists fell asleep faster than people who wrote shorter, more general ones.

**Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, posted a video on social media talking about how she gave a couple of hitchhikers a ride across L.A. the night before.

She said the one girl was, quote, “pretty [messed] up,” so she put her own socks on her . . . and took them to a fast food joint to get them some dinner.

And the girl repaid her generosity…by STEALING HER DEBIT CARD.

Paris didn’t elaborate . . . so it’s unclear whether they were actually able to use it before she reported it.

**Arie Luyendyke Jr. said three quite uncomfortable goodbyes last night on week 3 of ‘The Bachelor.’

The first group date of the week was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, aka GLOW. But they called their wrestling match GLOB, the Gorgeous Ladies of The Bachelor. That was interesting to watch…

Arie’s only one-on-one of the week went to Lauren S. He was excited to spend time with Lauren at a winery in Napa Valley, only until he had to awkwardly say goodbye to her before the night was over. Arie was so uncomfortable he was eating during the date — something we rarely see on the show.

On the second group date, they got to do dog-show tricks with a group of puppies.

After that group date was over, Annaliese was still jealous of how many other women Arie had kissed. When she brought this up to Arie, though, he told her, “I just don’t think we’re there yet.” He told her he didn’t see a future with her and sent her home right there.

At the rose ceremony, Arie sent Bibiana home, who said she was “broken. She’ll be fine though, she’s coming back for the Bachelor: Winter Games.