Filed Under:Prepping for the cold

ABC 13 put together some amazing tips on how you can be winter ready. A lot of us here in Houston don’t think about snow and freezing temps because it doesn’t happen that much.  However, because we love you, we wanna make sure that you are ready!

Make sure you check your carbon dioxide monitor.

Check your anti freeze in your car.

Full a full list check here. 

In your car, this is what Cyndi Pepper always recommended.

  1. Blankets. In case you have a blowout or your car breaks down you can stay warm.
  2. First aid kit
  3. We always kept salt in our truck in case we got stuck the salt would melt it out. I have heard that kitty litter can help with traction.
  4. Extra chargers for your cell phone

 

 

