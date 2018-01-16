Winter is HERE and many of the school districts are taking the forecast very serious and have decided to cancel classes for Wednesday as well ahead of the continuing rain and icy road conditions.
Here is the full liste of school closures as of 5:45 Tuesday!
DISTRICT CLOSURES
- Aldine ISD
- Alief ISD
- Boling ISD
- Brazos ISD
- Brazosport ISD
- Channelview ISD
- Clear Creek ISD
- Cleveland ISD
- Columbia-Brazoria ISD
- Conroe ISD
- Crosby ISD
- Cy-Fair ISD
- Dayton ISD
- Dickinson ISD
- Fort Bend ISD
- Hardin ISD
- Hempstead ISD
- Hitchcock ISD
- Houston ISD
- Huffman ISD
- Humble ISD
- Huntsville ISD
- Galena Park ISD
- Goodrich ISD
- Katy ISD
- Lamar CISD
- Liberty ISD
- Montgomery ISD
- Needville ISD
- New Caney ISD
- Pasadena ISD
- Pearland ISD
- Royal ISD
- Santa Fe ISD
- Sealy ISD
- Sheldon ISD
- Shepherd ISD
- Spring ISD
- Spring Branch ISD
- Stafford MSD
- Sweeny ISD
- Tarkington ISD
- Texas City ISD
- Tomball ISD
- Waller ISD
- Wharton ISD
- Willis ISD
PRIVATE/CHARTER SCHOOL CLOSURES
- Beatrice Mayes Institute and Wonderland Private School
- Big Little School
- Brazos School for Inquiry & Creativity
- Builders Academy
- Faith West Academy
- Houston Can Academy
- Katy Adventist Christian School
- Lutheran South Academy
- Memorial Lutheran School
- MeyerPark Elementary Charter School
- The Purpose Christian Academy preschool
- Sacred Heart Catholic School (Conroe)
- St. Michael Catholic School
- Strawberry Fields Prep School
- Texas Serenity Academy Charter Schools
- Trezvant Academy
- Veritas Christian Academy of Houston
- The Village School
- Westbury Christian School
- Yellowstone Academy
- YES Prep schools
COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY CLOSURES
- Brazosport College
- College of the Mainland
- Lone Star College – All campuses
- Wharton County Junior College
CITY/COUNTY CLOSURES
- City Bellaire will reopen at 1 p.m. court docket scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. will be rescheduled, however, the court docket for 1 p.m. will proceed as scheduled.
- The Galleria will be closed for the remainder of Tuesday.
- The City of Conroe will remain closed Wednesday except for essential personnel.
MEDICAL CLOSURES/DELAYS
- All Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations will delay opening until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17.