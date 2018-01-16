Winter is HERE and many of the school districts are taking the forecast very serious and have decided to cancel classes for Wednesday as well ahead of the continuing rain and icy road conditions.

Here is the full liste of school closures as of 5:45 Tuesday!

DISTRICT CLOSURES

Aldine ISD

Alief ISD

Boling ISD

Brazos ISD

Brazosport ISD

Channelview ISD

Clear Creek ISD

Cleveland ISD

Columbia-Brazoria ISD

Conroe ISD

Crosby ISD

Cy-Fair ISD

Dayton ISD

Dickinson ISD

Fort Bend ISD

Hardin ISD

Hempstead ISD

Hitchcock ISD

Houston ISD

Huffman ISD

Humble ISD

Huntsville ISD

Galena Park ISD

Goodrich ISD

Katy ISD

Lamar CISD

Liberty ISD

Montgomery ISD

Needville ISD

New Caney ISD

Pasadena ISD

Pearland ISD

Royal ISD

Santa Fe ISD

Sealy ISD

Sheldon ISD

Shepherd ISD

Spring ISD

Spring Branch ISD

Stafford MSD

Sweeny ISD

Tarkington ISD

Texas City ISD

Tomball ISD

Waller ISD

Wharton ISD

Willis ISD

PRIVATE/CHARTER SCHOOL CLOSURES

Beatrice Mayes Institute and Wonderland Private School

Big Little School

Brazos School for Inquiry & Creativity

Builders Academy

Faith West Academy

Houston Can Academy

Katy Adventist Christian School

Lutheran South Academy

Memorial Lutheran School

MeyerPark Elementary Charter School

The Purpose Christian Academy preschool

Sacred Heart Catholic School (Conroe)

St. Michael Catholic School

Strawberry Fields Prep School

Texas Serenity Academy Charter Schools

Trezvant Academy

Veritas Christian Academy of Houston

The Village School

Westbury Christian School

Yellowstone Academy

YES Prep schools

COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY CLOSURES

Brazosport College

College of the Mainland

Lone Star College – All campuses

Wharton County Junior College

CITY/COUNTY CLOSURES

City Bellaire will reopen at 1 p.m. court docket scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. will be rescheduled, however, the court docket for 1 p.m. will proceed as scheduled.

The Galleria will be closed for the remainder of Tuesday.

The City of Conroe will remain closed Wednesday except for essential personnel.

MEDICAL CLOSURES/DELAYS