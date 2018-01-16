Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Filed Under:dating, James Corden, January Jones, Mad Men, Nick Viall, The Bachelor, The Late Late Show, Vanessa Grimaldi
F. Sadou/AdMedia

He may have only split with fiance Vanessa Grimaldi just a few months ago, but ex ‘Bachelor‘ star Nick Viall is ready to move on…with actress January Jones!

According to a source at Page Six, the “Mad Men” star has just started dating Viall, and that she and Viall got together after she admitted on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” that she was a “Bachelor” superfan.

“They’ve been dating for about two months. She went on ‘The Late Show’ in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They’ve been seeing each other since,” the source said.

Jones celebrated her 40th birthday with Viall and some of her “Mad Men” former co-stars at Inkwell in LA on Saturday.

 

