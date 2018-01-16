For the average American, anxiety is one of the main things that keeps you up at night. So how can you beat back that anxiety? A new study found the easiest way to fall asleep faster is to make a to-do list before bed, of all the stuff you need to accomplish over the next few days. From Time:

Psychologists at Baylor University monitored the sleep patterns of about 60 people between the ages of 18 and 30.

Half of them spent five minutes writing to-do lists before they went to bed. The other half made a list of all the things they’d accomplished that day.

And the ones who made to-do lists fell asleep nine minutes faster. Which might not seem like much, but it’s on par with what some prescription sleep meds can do.

It doesn’t have to be a long list. Even a few bullet points can help. But it’s even better if you’re thorough. People who wrote longer, more specific to-do lists fell asleep faster than people who wrote shorter, more general ones.